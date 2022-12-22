Rally Market Cap Tops $29.57 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Rally has a market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $759,251.55 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rally has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Rally Token Profile
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,663,916,704 tokens. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Rally Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
