Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,898.27

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,898.27 ($23.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,070 ($25.15). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,020 ($24.54), with a volume of 19,368 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.65) price target on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rathbones Group to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,950 ($23.69) to GBX 2,100 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,198.75 ($26.71).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,976.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,899.33.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

