Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SL Green Realty (SLG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG):

12/14/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $36.00.

12/7/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2022 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

12/6/2022 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

11/23/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2022 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.96. 24,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,490. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $83.96.

Get SL Green Realty Corp alerts:

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -286.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 149.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.