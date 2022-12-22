Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Barclays (BCS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Barclays (NYSE: BCS):

12/20/2022 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2022 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/14/2022 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/8/2022 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2022 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/4/2022 – Barclays was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.19). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Barclays had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 240 ($2.92) to GBX 250 ($3.04). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Barclays was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Barclays Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BCS traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,065. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Get Barclays PLC alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 251,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Barclays by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter worth $95,000. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.