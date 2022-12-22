Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pearson (PSO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pearson (NYSE: PSO):

12/16/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 900 ($10.93) to GBX 940 ($11.42).

12/12/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,060 ($12.88) to GBX 1,200 ($14.58).

12/1/2022 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2022 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/16/2022 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2022 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,080 ($13.12) to GBX 1,060 ($12.88).

10/25/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 945 ($11.48) to GBX 1,140 ($13.85).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

