Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Coverage Initiated at CL King

Research analysts at CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of RRGB stock opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.43. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.53 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 615,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 298,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $983,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 667,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,433 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

