Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

RRR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CBRE Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,490,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,919,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ RRR opened at $40.77 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.28.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 753.52% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $414.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

