ReddCoin (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.64 million and approximately $2,173.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00392276 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00031313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.