Rede Wealth LLC Has $866,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $181.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,305. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.48.

