Rede Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Rede Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

TIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.71. 47,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,848,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

