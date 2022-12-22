Rede Wealth LLC Sells 13,087 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

