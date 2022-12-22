Rede Wealth LLC Sells 13,087 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.75. 3,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.84. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $50.15.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.