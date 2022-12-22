Rede Wealth LLC Sells 650 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of NSC traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,957. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

