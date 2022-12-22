Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Shares Up 8.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) was up 8.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 116,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 47,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Regulus Resources Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of C$91.67 million and a PE ratio of -24.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.80.

Insider Transactions at Regulus Resources

In related news, Director John Ernest Black bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,411,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,558,289.75.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

