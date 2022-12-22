Ren (REN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.42 Million

Ren (REN) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Ren token can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $57.66 million and $12.42 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $896.12 or 0.05395125 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00494098 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,862.61 or 0.29275554 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

