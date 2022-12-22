Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $110.20 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $110.20 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $845.30 or 0.05022490 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.83 or 0.00498102 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,967.06 or 0.29512798 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

