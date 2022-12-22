Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.23. 3,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 694,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REPL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Replimune Group from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Replimune Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 16.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,932.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Replimune Group by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

