Request Price Reaches $0.0879 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $87.86 million and $1.33 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036803 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00041924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005943 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00227150 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08817732 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,195,506.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

