Request (REQ) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Request has a market cap of $88.41 million and $3.23 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0884 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014844 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036684 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00020243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226723 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08748022 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,543,844.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.