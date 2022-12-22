Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 1,601 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Retirement Solution Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,885,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after buying an additional 50,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after acquiring an additional 278,832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.22. 1,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,241. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

