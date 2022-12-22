Reviewing Tenet Fintech Group (PKKFF) and Its Competitors

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) is one of 420 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tenet Fintech Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors 1801 12033 25357 566 2.62

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenet Fintech Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million -$39.70 million -0.73 Tenet Fintech Group Competitors $1.83 billion $286.55 million -7.65

Tenet Fintech Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group. Tenet Fintech Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A Tenet Fintech Group Competitors -58.09% -79.76% -9.47%

Summary

Tenet Fintech Group competitors beat Tenet Fintech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial lending industry in China. It operates in two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides procurement and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment offers commercial loans to entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses, as well as turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

