Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) CFO Jack Anders sold 658 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $15,094.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,096.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,774 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 39.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,312,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,152 shares during the period. Finally, Column Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 31.3% in the second quarter. Column Group LLC now owns 4,395,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,805 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

