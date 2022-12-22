Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) CFO Jack Anders Sells 658 Shares of Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) CFO Jack Anders sold 658 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $15,094.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,096.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Stock Up 8.3 %
Shares of RVMD stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.09.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
