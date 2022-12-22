Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Tops $982,428.55 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $982,428.55 and $9,861.88 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00206311 USD and is up 7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,827.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

