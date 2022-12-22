Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.52. 3,645,039 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.37.

