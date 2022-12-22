Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1,031.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,038 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,813,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,277,000 after purchasing an additional 123,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,516,000 after acquiring an additional 706,560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,647,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,553,000 after acquiring an additional 567,709 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,166,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,286,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,104,000 after purchasing an additional 195,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $65.24. 1,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,771. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.