Riversedge Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 181.6% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $7.01 on Thursday, hitting $240.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,536. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.86 and its 200-day moving average is $236.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.