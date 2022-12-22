Riversedge Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,094 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $10,728,000.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 6,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,842. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

