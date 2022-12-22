Riverside Resources (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Riverside Resources Inc. (CVE:RRI – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 59,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Riverside Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.00.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, High Lake Greenstone Belt, Longrose, Pichette, and Kenora projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

