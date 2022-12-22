Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 866,224 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $22.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 18.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,021,363.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,142,000 after buying an additional 856,076 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after acquiring an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 446,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

