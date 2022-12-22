Rocket Pool ETH Price Tops $1,312.45 on Major Exchanges (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $216.85 million and $2.77 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for about $1,312.45 or 0.07812737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool ETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.98 or 0.05068476 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00505069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.98 or 0.29925576 BTC.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,226 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,305.880618 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $999,714.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.