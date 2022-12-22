Rocket Pool Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $362.97 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $19.13 or 0.00115108 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $362.97 million and $704,189.95 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.39 or 0.05307898 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00494682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.03 or 0.29310173 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.