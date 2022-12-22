Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research firms have commented on RKLY. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Rockley Photonics from $14.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 26.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,005,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 419,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 352.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,490,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 2,399.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,155 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockley Photonics by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 943,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 179,950 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rockley Photonics by 344.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 693,523 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a negative net margin of 3,061.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockley Photonics

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.