Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 776 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in eBay by 18.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 776,844 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $44,482,000 after buying an additional 120,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,892 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay by 153.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.09. 40,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,489,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $67.64.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

