Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.75. 23,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

