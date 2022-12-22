Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 5,603 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 6.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $34,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

