Rodgers & Associates LTD Boosts Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33.

