Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $528,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 557.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VIOV opened at $157.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $159.71. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.14 and a fifty-two week high of $186.70.

