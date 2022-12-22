Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,252,620 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10,852.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,488,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

