Round Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,920.53 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.09 or 0.00083875 BTC on major exchanges. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $10,920.53 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $844.98 or 0.05068476 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.20 or 0.00505069 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,988.98 or 0.29925576 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.