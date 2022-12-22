Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Gap Down to $3.22

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.22, but opened at $3.12. Rush Street Interactive shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 1,818 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $679.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.86.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 23,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $92,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,516.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

