S.C. Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,608 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 194.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 601,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 397,365 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,877,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,795,000 after purchasing an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 318,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 308,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,349,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after purchasing an additional 291,456 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.