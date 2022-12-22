S.C. Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,260 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.79.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

