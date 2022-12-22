S.C. Financial Services Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.1% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $111.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

