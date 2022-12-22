S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.52 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000. Accenture accounts for 5.6% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $268.92 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.09.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

