S.C. Financial Services Inc. Invests $370,000 in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

