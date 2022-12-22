Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $8.12

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $8.12 or 0.00048272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $169.12 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00115403 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00199093 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053482 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

