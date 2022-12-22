Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.79

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and traded as high as $31.10. Safran shares last traded at $30.93, with a volume of 187,068 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFRY has been the subject of several research reports. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Safran Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

