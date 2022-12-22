Sage Capital Advisors llc Decreases Holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc trimmed its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period.

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 812 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $34.32.

