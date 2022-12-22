Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $2.69 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 337,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,169,008. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.