Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.
CSX Stock Down 1.4 %
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
