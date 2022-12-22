Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 36,916 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 35,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $107.65. 61,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,848,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.92. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

